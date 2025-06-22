Ordonez Double Lifts Mudcats to Walk-Off Win

June 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Edgardo Ordonez whistled a double down the right field line to plate a pair of runs to lift the Carolina Mudcats to a 6-5 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (3-0 // 39-28) trailed 5-4 as the game entered the ninth inning and were able to get the tying and winning runs on base thanks to a pair of walks issued by Julio Rosario (L, 2-4).

After the second walk of the frame, the Fireflies then went back to the bullpen and called upon Dennis Colleran who permitted the Ordonez double down the right field line to bring home the tying and winning runs.

Columbia (0-3 // 36-33) pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the ninth against Bjorn Johnson (W, 6-2) on a double from Henry Ramos and a sacrifice fly from Milo Rushford for a 5-4 lead before the Mudcats rallied.

The victory marked the second consecutive one-run win for the Mudcats who are now 15-9 in one-run games this season.

Carolina hits the road to open a six-game series at Delmarva on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

