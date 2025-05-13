Hillcats Postponed, to be Continued Wednesday
May 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
The Lynchburg Hillcats and Myrtle Beach Pelicans were postponed after four full innings on Tuesday evening.
Myrtle Beach took a two-run lead in the top of the fifth inning before the skies opened and the rain came down. The game will be picked up where it left off on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
It was a pitcher's duel as we dodged the weather at the ballpark. Both Jervis Alfaro and Brooks Caple shut down any offensive production.
In the top of the fifth inning, with two outs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans loaded up the bases. Jose Escobar would drive a single to center, scoring two runs and putting Myrtle Beach up 2-0.
Immediately after, the heavens opened and the rain began coming down. With the heavy rain, the game was postponed to be continued on Wednesday.
