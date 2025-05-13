Mudcats Postponed Tuesday

May 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The series opener between the Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers scheduled for Tuesday night at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 15th with first pitch of game one slated for 5:00 P.M. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Carolina and Fayetteville will now open their six-game series Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 P.M.

