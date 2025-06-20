Cabrera, Guerrero Pace Crawdads in 11-3 Win

June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads' Garrett Horn on the mound

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads' Garrett Horn on the mound(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC- Yeremy Cabrera and Pablo Guerrero collected three hits each on Friday night as the Hickory Crawdads defeated Delmarva 11-3 at LP Frans Stadium.

Garrett Horn made his 'Dads debut on the mound and was dominant in his effort. In three innings, the Greensboro native struck out five hitters, facing one over the minimum, setting the tone for a Crawdads club looking to start the second half of the Carolina League season on a winning note.

The offense for Hickory got going in the second inning, as Pablo Guerrero doubled to open the frame, with Marcos Torres highlighting the inning with a two-run triple that plated Ben Hartl and Esteban Mejia.

Erick Alvarez scored Torres on a sac-fly, stretching the Crawdads lead to 4-0.

In the third, Maxton Martin led off with a triple down the right field line, beginning a stretch of four consecutive hitters that reached in the stanza.

Esteban Mejia would get the decisive blow for the 'Dads, hitting a two-run double to up the Hickory lead to 8-0.

The end result was a 13-hit performance where four players had multi-hit games.

Torres added a single to his second inning triple, while Mejia also added a single in the second inning, aiding the Crawdads early hit barrage.

The eleven runs for Hickory marked the first time the Crawdads reached double figures in runs at home since June 5th, when Hickory took down Columbia 18-2

Brock Porter earned the win for the Crawdads (34-32,1-0), tossing two perfect innings to close out the contest, moving his record to 3-0.

Evan Yates (3-1) was the losing pitcher for Delmarva (27-40,0-1), suffering his first setback of the year.

The Crawdads look to make it four wins in five outings against Delmarva tomorrow night at 7pm.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.