Wyatt Excels in 3-0 Loss to Mudcats

June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fireflies bats were held at-bay by the Carolina Mudcats in a 3-0 loss Friday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats broke the scoreless tie with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jose Anderson led the inning off with a double. After Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-3) struck out back-to-back hitters, Tyler Rodriguez lined a single up the middle to score Anderson and make it a 1-0 game.

Wyatt tied a career-best with seven strikeouts in five innings. The righty separated five hits and allowed juts one run before giving the ball up to the bullpen.

Augusto Mendieta punched out four Mudcats over two scoreless innings in relief. He allowed one hit and one walk before passing the ball to Julio Rosario.

Rosario allowed a two-run homer to Eric Bitonti in the eighth to give the Mudcats a 3-0 lead. It was Bitonti's 10th round-tripper of the 2025 season.

Melvin Hernandez W (5-4) held Columbia at bay. The righty earned a quality start after six shutout innings. He struck out eight Fireflies and allowed only four base runners. Jesus Flores (S, 2) was the first pitcher on in relief for Carolina and he was the only reliever needed. The righty worked three scoreless innings to close out the shutout.

Tonight was the fifth time the Fireflies bats were held without a run in 2025.

Columbia continues their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at 5 pm at Five County Stadium. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (2-1, 3.09 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Travis Smith (0-3, 3.07 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

