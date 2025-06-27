GreenJackets Homestand Preview 7/1-7/3

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, play host to the rival Columbia Fireflies for a three-game series to begin July that features fireworks, a new jersey, and an exciting midweek giveaway!

Tuesday, July 1st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Unbirthday Party

Is July 1st your birthday? No? Great, then let's celebrate! If July 1st is your birthday...

Tacos & Tallboys

$2 ground beef tacos and $8 domestic tallboys are available at SRP Park on Tuesday nights!

Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Riverside Vet

Fans can bring their pups to SRP Park for FREE! Dogs can sit anywhere in the lower bowl and MUST be leashed throughout the game. Owners will need to sign a waiver before entering SRP Park. For the dog waiver, click here.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, July 2nd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Holi-Days

It's a big holiday week, so we're cramming all our favorite holidays into nine innings!

Mixer Glass Giveaway - Presented by WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone

The first 1,000 fans through the gate can add a unique GreenJackets-themed 16 oz mixer glass to their collection! In order to keep the glassware safe, fans will be given a voucher at the gate to turn in for the glass upon leaving for the night.

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Galaxy Distribution

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, July 3rd | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Independence Day Celebration - Presented by TaxSlayer

We're starting off your July 4th plans with an early Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd!

The GreenJackets will take the field in new patriotic-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off postgame to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta

Take advantage of Happy Hour 5pm-6:30pm with $2 PBR, Busch Light, Busch Apple, & Mystery Beers

Fireworks Extravaganza Red, White, and BOOM! - Presented by TaxSlayer

Get ready for an amazing Independence Day Fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

White Claw Pregame Concert

Arrive early and here some great live music before the game from Gone Again

Fans can get $2 off White Claw until first pitch.

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw







