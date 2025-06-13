GreenJackets Homestand Preview 6/17-6/22

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, wrap up the first half of the 2025 season with a six-game homestand at SRP Park! The 'Jackets host the red-hot Lynchburg Hillcats of the Cleveland Guardians organization in an interdivisional matchup with huge playoff implications!

Tuesday, June 17th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Tacos & Tallboys

$2 ground beef tacos and $8 domestic tallboys are available at SRP Park on Tuesday nights!

Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Riverside Vet

Fans can bring their pups to SRP Park for FREE! Dogs can sit anywhere in the lower bowl and MUST be leashed throughout the game. Owners will need to sign a waiver before entering SRP Park. For the dog waiver, click here.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, June 18th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Sensory Friendly Night

Join us for a special evening designed to make GreenJackets baseball accessible and comfortable for all fans, with lower volumes, less strobe lights, and an overall calm atmosphere at the yard.

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Mindful Mentality

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, June 19th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Augusta Rams Night

The GreenJackets honor the history of the first African-American baseball player in Augusta, Leonard Hunt, by becoming the Augusta Rams!

Jerseys will be auctioned off postgame, with proceeds benefiting Paine College Baseball.

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by Dave & Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, LLC., KICKS 99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2 PBR and Busch Light (until last call), Half-Priced Durty Gurl RTDs and Surfside Cans, and Half-Priced 16oz. & 32oz. drafts (6-8pm)

Friday, June 20th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

Faith and Family Night

Gather family, friends, and community for a night of fellowship and fun! Enjoy an evening of baseball and music with a pregame concert from Victory Baptist Church. Congregations interested in coming out at a group can

Malmö Oat Milkers Night - Presented by Oatly

MiLB's partnership with Oatly Oat Milk makes its way to Augusta for a 2nd straight season, as the GreenJackets take the field as the Malmö Oat Milkers for an unforgettable contest. Fans will have the chance to win a game-worn and autographed Oat Milkers jersey that night!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Vodka Cranberry - Durty Gurl Vodka, Owens Sparkling Cranberry, and Lime Juice

Feel Good Fridays:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy LoFi drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, June 21st | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Star Wars Night

After an Intergalactic Rainstorm foiled our plans, the GreenJackets strike back and host Star Wars Night!

The GreenJackets will wear special Star Wars jerseys on the field paying homage to the 20th anniversary of Star Wars, Episode III, which will be auctioned off to benefit The RECing Crew/North Augusta Miracle League Field!

Braves County Road Trip: An All-Star Experience

The Braves come to SRP Park for a series of regional fan experiences centered around the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard. Plus, Braves' mascot Blooper returns to SRP Park!

Post-Game Fireworks Show - Presented by Aiken Technical College

Get ready for an amazing fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks.

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert, on the concourse, 5:00-5:50pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:35pm!

Sunday, June 22nd |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Pavos Salvajes Day - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

The GreenJackets take the field as the Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, complete with a new look for 2025, as part of MiLB's Copa de Diversion program.

Soccer Jersey Giveaway - Presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates to snag a stylish Pavos Salvajes-style soccer jersey!

Pre-Game Soccer Clinic

Kids can sign up for a pre-game soccer clinic on the field led by Soccer Shots. For specialty ticket package, click here.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can sign up for the coolest club in town! Click here to learn more about signing up!

Sunday Funday - Presented by Sara's Farm Adventure

Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:30-1:00

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw







