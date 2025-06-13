Shorebirds Rally to Walk-Off Red Sox in the Tenth

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (24-37) came from behind to walk-off the Salem Red Sox (25-34) in ten innings on Friday.

Jacob Cravey got the Shorebirds off to a strong start by pitching four shutout innings without allowing any hits to begin the game.

In the fifth inning, the Red Sox broke the shutout and collected their first hit with a two-run homer from Kleyver Salazar, putting the Shorebirds behind 2-0.

Delmarva got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth due to a throwing error on a ball hit by Andrés Nolaya, making it a 2-1 game.

The score stayed 2-1 as they entered the ninth inning, after Ryan Cabarcas and Devin Kirby-Williams each pitched two scoreless innings.

The Shorebirds started the ninth inning with hits from Elis Cuevas and Kevin Guerrero, placing runners on the corners with one out. Luis Almeyda brought in the tying run with an RBI groundout, leveling the game at two and sending it into extras.

Salem quickly regained the lead in the tenth inning with an RBI single from Karim Ayubi, putting them ahead 3-2. However, Adrián Delgado worked the Shorebirds out of further trouble by retiring the next three batters, leaving two runners stranded in scoring position.

In the bottom half, Delmarva was down to their final out with the tying run at third. However, Nate George came through with an RBI single, making it 3-3. One pitch later, Raylin Ramos singled to center, bringing George home and securing a 4-3 walk-off victory for the Shorebirds.

Adrián Delgado (3-0) earned the victory in relief, while Manuel Medina (1-3) took the loss for Salem.

Delmarva looks to take the series lead on Saturday as they send Evan Yates to the mound to face Ben Hanson ofor the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







