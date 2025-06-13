Lynchburg Holds off Mudcats to Secure Series Win

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats held off the Carolina Mudcats, 6-2, on Friday evening.

With the win, the magic number for clinching the first-half playoff spot dropped to four games. The Hillcats were led on the bump by Sean Matson, who threw a career-high five innings, in addition to his six strikeouts. Cam Walty and Conner Whittaker also provided pitching dominance.

It was the Hillcats who struck first tonight as the second inning swung in their favor. Bennett Thompson barreled up a double before being driven home with an RBI single from Ryan Cesarini. Later in the frame, Cesarini would come home on a double steal, pushing the Lynchburg lead to two.

Lynchburg added on in the fourth inning as Logun Clark scored on a fielder's choice. After a wild pitch plated Garrett Howe, Welbyn Francisca roped a single to left to score Tommy Hawke. Leaving the frame, the Hillcats held a 5-0 advantage.

Carolina would get a run in the seventh inning as Gery Golguín struck with an RBI single to left, cutting the Lynchburg lead to four. They'd follow suit in the eighth with a double from Jesús Made, scoring Luis Peña and pushing the score to 5-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Lynchburg had runners on the corners, trying to halt the Mudcats momentum. The Hillcats had already stolen a season-high nine bases, leading to confusion and frustration from the pitching staff. The unease led to a balk, bringing Howe home and extending the lead back to four.

The Hillcats would shut the door in the ninth inning, securing the series win and a three-game lead in the Carolina League North.

The Hillcats and the Mudcats will battle again on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







