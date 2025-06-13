Pelicans Hold off Crawdads ,3-2, Win Third Straight

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (23-36) opened the scoring in the fourth when Leonel Espinoza scored on a double play, making it 1-0.

In the fifth, Yahil Melendez singled to right, scoring Jose Escobar and Alexey Lumpuy, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Crawdads (30-30) mounted a comeback in the seventh. Rafe Perich singled to score Daniel Flames, and Yeremy Cabrera walked with the bases loaded to score Chandler Pollard, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Myrtle Beach's bullpen, led by Dominic Hambley and Brayden Spears, shut down Hickory over the final 2.2 innings, with Spears earning the save in a perfect ninth.

Pelicans starter Alfredo Romero earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Hickory's Josh Sanders took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Melendez led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Lumpuy and Escobar each scored a run. For Hickory, Perich and Cabrera each drove in a run, with Cabrera going 1-for-4 with a double. The Pelicans went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while Hickory went 1-for-13, leaving 12.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 6:05 E.T. on Saturday, June 14. RHP Jostin Florentino (0-1, 3.86) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Mason Molina (1-3, 3.89) for Hickory.







