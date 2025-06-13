Galan, Bullpen Lead the Charge in Third Straight Win

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Andres Galan on the mound

Charleston, SC - RiverDogs starter Andres Galan allowed a first-inning run, but nothing else, as the RiverDogs pitching staff combined for a gem to defeat Augusta 5-1 on Friday night in front of 4,659 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win clinches no worse than a series split with Augusta, and boosts Charleston to 31-30 - a game over .500 for just the second time this season. The RiverDogs are now 1.5 games out of first place with five games remaining in the first half.

The GreenJackets offense was potent early in the contest, picking up two first inning singles and then scoring on a Colby Jones RBI groundout to open a 1-0 lead.

Galan had to battle in the second inning as well, allowing a single and a walk, but stranded both runners despite a laborious frame.

Charleston took command of the contest in the bottom of the second. After walks from Angel Mateo and Ricardo Gonzalez, Larry Martinez tied the game on an RBI groundout. Yirer Garcia followed with an RBI single to catapult the RiverDogs ahead 2-1.

Charleston continued to make things difficult on Augusta starter Rayven Antonio in the third inning, stringing together three straight singles to open the inning. The hit parade was capped off by an RBI, infield knock by Brailer Guerrero that pushed the advantage to 3-1.

Antonio, who entered the game with a 2.75 ERA, was removed from the game in the fifth inning - marking the second time this season the righty hasn't lasted five full innings against Charleston.

The 'Dogs proceeded to load the bases with one out and tacked on another run on Angel Mateo's bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Augusta threatened to get back into the contest in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with one out against Ryan Schiefer. A ground ball to third base got the RiverDogs out of the jam, as Jose Monzon turned a 5-3 double play to maintain the 4-1 lead.

Monzon followed by delivering an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, growing the lead to 5-1.

The GreenJackets had an opportunity for bases-loaded redemption in the eighth inning, loading the bags with one out again. However, luck was on Charleston's side on Friday the 13th, as Douglas Glod lined out to first base, where Martinez made the catch and darted to first to double off Mason Guerra.

Engert Garcia wrapped the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth, capping a scoreless night for the RiverDogs bullpen.

Ballpark fun: RiverDogs fans enjoyed their traditional REV Federal Credit Union Friday Fireworks show, set to the Freaky Friday soundtrack in a nod to Friday the 13th. Before the game, the Anglican Diocese Brass Band performed the National Anthem, equipped with tubas, trombones and more.

The RiverDogs will have the opportunity to win the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. Braves No. 1 prospect Cam Caminiti is scheduled to oppose Jose Urbina. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.

