Mudcats Drop Series at Lynchburg

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Lynchburg Hillcats claimed the series from the Carolina Mudcats with a 6-2 victory on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (39-22) jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the second inning on a Ryan Cesarini single followed by a double steal that allowed Cesarini to come home for the early lead.

The Hillcats added to their lead in the fourth with three more runs thanks to aggressive base running and a Welbyn Francisca single which resulted in a 5-0 Lynchburg advantage.

Carolina (35-24) scored their first run of the game in the seventh on a Gery Holguin single and later added another tally in the eighth when Jesus Made doubled home a run to trim the deficit to 5-2.

That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Lynchburg added a run in the eighth for the final margin of 6-2.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Chandler Welch (0-1, 4.41) while Lynchburg sends RHP Braylon Doughtry (0-4, 4.12) to the mound.

