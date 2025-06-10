Mudcats Drop Series Opener at Lynchburg
June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Lynchburg Hillcats used a two-run sixth inning to provide separation and held on over the final three innings to defeat the Carolina Mudcats 5-1 on Tuesday night at Bank of the Jame Stadium.
Lynchburg (36-22) opened the scoring in the first inning against Melvin Hernandez (L, 4-4) when Luis Merejo singled to bring in the first run of the game.
The Hillcats added to their advantage in the fourth inning on a Bennett Thompson single and a 2-0 lead.
Carolina (35-21) scored their only run of the game in the fifth when Braylon Payne clubbed his fourth home run of the season to center field to trim the deficit to 2-1.
That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Lynchburg secured a two-run home run from Merejo to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Hillcats added a run in the seventh for the 5-1 final.
With the win by Lynchburg, the Mudcats and Hillcats are now tied for first place in the Carolina League's North Division standings.
The series continues Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (0-0, 0.00) while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Jervis Alfaro (3-0, 2.20).
