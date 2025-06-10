Delmarva Comes from Behind in Series Opener against Salem

June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-35) began their series against the Salem Red Sox (22-34) with a 5-4 comeback victory.

Salem took the lead in the first inning when Starlyn Nunez scored from third base on a double play hit by Yoelin Cespedes, putting the Red Sox up 1-0 after an inning.

In the fourth inning, Elis Cuevas put the Shorebirds ahead with his first home run of the season; his three-run shot gave Delmarva a 3-1 advantage.

Ben Vespi made his first career start on the mound for the Shorebirds, pitching a career-high four innings and allowing one run on three hits while recording three strikeouts.

Delmarva's lead disappeared in the sixth inning when the Red Sox capitalized on a two-run double by Justin Gonzales to tie the game. Moments later, Yoelin Cespedes singled him home, putting Salem back in front 4-3.

With the score still 4-3 in the eighth inning, the Shorebirds fought back by loading the bases with no outs. They tied the game at four with a bases-loaded walk while Colin Tuft was at bat. Kevin Guerrero drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout as Elis Cuevas crossed home plate, putting Delmarva ahead 5-4.

Jack Crowder took the Shorebirds to the finish line by throwing five innings in relief, overcoming a three-run sixth inning by retiring the final ten batters of the game to secure a 5-4 win.

Jack Crowder (1-2) was awarded the win, marking the first of his career, while Griffin Kilander (2-4) took the loss for Salem.

Delmarva looks to win the first two games of the series as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Luis Cohen. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.