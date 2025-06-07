Fredericksburg Rallies to Walk-off Delmarva in Extra Innings

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-34) suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Saturday as they were walked off by the Fredericksburg Nationals (24-31) in ten innings by a final score of 8-7.

The Shorebirds wasted no time getting on the board as Braylin Tavera led off the game with a single on the first pitch. On the very next pitch, Yasmil Bucce hit a two-run homer over the right field wall, making it 2-0 Delmarva after one inning.

Andrés Nolaya extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI double that brought Luis Guevara home in the second inning.

Fredericksburg quickly rallied to tie the game in the bottom half with an RBI single from Randal Diaz and a two-run double by Yoander Rivero, evening the game at three entering the third.

In the fourth, Edrei Campos put the Shorebirds back in front with his first home run of the season. His solo shot made it 4-3 in favor of Delmarva.

Delmarva's offense stayed hot in the fifth as they pushed three more runs across on a double play hit by Luis Guevara. One batter later, Maikol Hernandez launched his second home run of the season, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead of the night at 7-3 following his two-run shot.

The Fred Nats cut that advantage to one by scoring in the fifth on an RBI single by Nate Rombach. Two more runs came in during the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Cristhian Vaquero and a bases-loaded walk, suddenly making it a 7-6 game.

In the eighth, Cristhian Vaquero delivered a two-out, RBI double to bring home the tying run in Nate Ochoa from second base to even the game at seven.

Neither team scored in the final frame, forcing the game into extra innings.

In the tenth inning, the Shorebirds stranded the go-ahead run at third, opening the door for Fredericksburg in the bottom half.

Bryan Bautista struck out the first two batters in the inning but came up one out short when Cristhian Vaquero singled with two outs, scoring the winning run from second base, handing the Shorebirds their first walk-off defeat of the season as they fell 8-7 in ten innings.

Merrick Baldo (3-1) earned the win in relief, while Bryan Bautista (3-2) took the loss for Delmarva.

The series concludes on Sunday with Evan Yates taking the mound in a rematch against his Tuesday mound opponent, Alexander Meckley. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM.







