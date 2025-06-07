McNair Round-Tripper Sparks Offense in 5-3 Win

Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

HICKORY, N.C. - The Fireflies bats scored a single run in each of the last five innings to beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-3 Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. After back-to-back wins, Columbia can claim the series with a win tomorrow.

Brennon McNair broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with a solo homer to left field. It was the outfielder's fifth homer of 2025 and his first since May 3.

The Fireflies added on in the fifth inning. Henry Ramos drew a lead-off walk and moved to third on a Derlin Figueroa single to place runners on the corners with one out. After that, Josi Novas grounded out to plate Ramos and double Columbia's advantage.

Jorge Hernandez and Dionmy Salon hit a pair of singles to kick-off the sixth inning. With one out, Asbel Gonzalez executed a successful hit-and-run, blooping a single to left-center to score Hernandez and give the Fireflies a 3-0 lead. Prior to the single, the Fireflies were 0-11 with runners in scoring position in the game.

In the seventh, Josi Novas led the frame off with a base knock. After that, Angel Acosta bunted him to second and the shortstop advanced to third on a balk. With the defense in, Stone Russell grounded out to drive Novas in to increase Columbia's lead to 4-0.

David Shields got the start for Columbia and the southpaw spun another gem. Shields worked four scoreless innings with three strikeouts before he passed the ball to Henson Leal and the Fireflies bullpen.

Leal worked a pair of scoreless innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. Leal ended up allowing three, unearned runs in the seventh and Hickory brought the game within one, 4-3.

In the top of the eighth, Henry Ramos drilled a double to right to plate Brennon McNair and give Columbia some insurance and a 5-3 lead with six outs remaining.

Dennis Colleran (S, 3) closed out the game with a four-out save. The righty stranded one inherited base runner from Nick Conte, who didn't allow a run in his 1.1 innings a work.

The Fireflies close out their series with Hickory tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-2, 5.17 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and the Crawdads have yet to name their starter.

