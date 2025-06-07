Cristhian Vaquero Morphs Into Superman for Extra-Innings Walk-off

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Cristhian Vaquero drove in the game's final three runs, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Fredericksburg Nationals (24-31) an 8-7 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (22-34) on Superman Night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The way the night ended went far better for the FredNats than the way the night started. Bryan Polanco got the start for Fredericksburg and the Shorebirds ambushed him. On the game's first pitch, Braylin Tavera slapped a single into the outfield to reach first. On the game's second pitch, Yasmil Bucce swatted a home run deep down the right field line to make it 2-0 Delmarva in an instant.

Polanco gave up another run in the second inning, when Luis Guevara smoked a triple on the first pitch of his leadoff at-bat and then scored on Andres Nolaya's RBI double. After two innings, it was 3-0 Shorebirds.

That's when the FredNats launched their first comeback rally. They scored three times themselves off of Jacob Cravey in the second inning, racking up four hits, including three singles to start the inning and a two-RBI double with two outs from Yoander Rivero. In a big response, the FredNats tied the game 3-3 for Polanco.

The tie didn't last long, though. Polanco allowed two more home runs and four total runs between the fourth and fifth innings, eventually leaving before recording the final out in the fifth, with Delmarva leading 7-3. For the second consecutive start, Polanco allowed seven earned runs and left in line for the loss.

The FredNats had their work cut out for them against the Shorebird bullpen and slowly chipped away. They scored one run in the fifth when Vaquero trotted home on an RBI single from Nate Rombach. They tallied two more in the sixth on four walks from the Shorebirds and a sacrifice fly from Vaquero. Then, in the eighth, Vaquero roped a double off the right field wall to drive in the game's tying run with two outs. After the scheduled nine innings, the game was tied 7-7.

That meant, in extras, each team got the placed runner at second base and the Shorebirds came up first. Merrick Baldo tossed a scoreless tenth inning and the FredNats needed just one to walk things off. With Nick Peoples at second base and two outs after a pair of FredNat strikeouts, Vaquero squibbed a ground ball through the middle of the infield to win the game and record his third RBI of the night.

After the crowd roared and the dust settled, Vaquero's walk-off single gave Baldo (3-1) the win and Bryan Bautista (3-2) the loss. With the FredNats up 3-2 in the series, they'll hand the ball to Alexander Meckley (2-5, 5.23), looking for a series win in a 1:35 start.

