Charleston Claims Series from Mudcats
June 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scored single runs in five different innings and took advantage of 12 walks as they turned back the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.
Carolina (34-20) started fast in the bottom of the first inning when Braylon Payne clobbered a ball over the right field wall for his third home run of the season and a 1-0 Mudcats lead.
Charleston (28-28) tied the game in the top of the second against Chandler Welch (L, 0-1) and would jump in front in the third when Narciso Polaco doubled to right field to score Angel Mateo and put the RiverDogs ahead 2-1.
The lead would grow to 5-1 as the RiverDogs struck for single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh.
Jose Urbina (W, 3-1) would keep the Mudcats offense off-balance as he fanned nine over five innings to earn the victory.
Carolina attempted a late comeback scoring a run in the eighth on a Luis Pena sacrifice fly but that would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Cade Citelli (S, 2) recorded a five out save to lift the RiverDogs to their fourth straight win.
The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 1:00 P.M. Carolina send RHP Travis Smith (0-2, 3.21) to the mound while Charleston hands the ball to RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-2, 4.11).
