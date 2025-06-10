Hillcats Move into Tie for First with Win over Carolina

June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats knocked off the Carolina Mudcats, 5-1, to move into a share of first place in the Carolina League North.

After an outstanding start from Rafe Schlesinger, the bullpen did their job, only allowing one run over their five innings of work. Logan McGuire worked two scoreless innings to close the door, moving Lynchburg into a tie for first.

The Hillcats would get the party started in the first inning. Nick Mitchell would get aboard after an error extended the inning. After swiping second, Mitchell would be driven home by Luis Merejo as he lined a single into center field to put them up top, 1-0.

It would be Mitchell again in the fourth inning as Bennett Thompson would drop a single in-between three Mudcats allowing the speedy centerfielder to score. Heading to the fifth, Lynchburg would lead 2-0.

Braylon Payne would put the Mudcats on the board with a solo blast in the fifth inning that smacked off the scoreboard, cutting the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the sixth, Luis Merejo would deliver for the second time tonight. With Mitchell aboard, Merejo would drive one to the opposite field and carry it over for a two-run homer, extending the Lynchubrg lead to 4-1.

The Hillcats would tack on one more in the seventh inning as Welbyn Francisca would bloop a single to left, scoring Tommy Hawke.

Lynchburg and Carolina would square off again on Wednesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







