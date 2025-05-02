GreenJackets Homestand Preview 5/6-5/11

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark after the longest road trip of 2025! With Star Wars Night and Mother's Day waiting on the weekend, and Teachers & Nurses Appreciation Week throughout the series, there's a ton to be excited about at SRP Park!

Tuesday, May 6th | First Pitch: 11:05am | Gates: 9:30am | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Education Day

- Enjoy some midday baseball with this 11:05 AM start time at the park!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

- All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, May 7th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Nurses Appreciation Week

- In honor of Nurses Appreciation Week, nurses can purchase a Tumbler Ticket Package all week! Click here for more information. While supplies last.

Teachers Appreciation Week

- In honor of Teachers Appreciation Week, teachers can purchase a Tumbler Ticket Package all week! Click here for more information. While supplies last.

North Augusta & Aiken Parks and Recreation Night

- Cheer on the teams from North Augusta and Aiken Parks and Recreation as they take part in a pregame parade!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

- Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

- Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Augusta Technical College

- Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

- Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, May 8th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Holding Space for Musicals

- Don't throw away your shot! Join us as we defy gravity and give shine to the sounds of the stage!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave & Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, LLC., KICKS 99, and HD98.3

- Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2 PBR, Busch Light and Busch Light Apple (until last call), Half-Priced Durty Gurl RTDs and Surfside Cans, and Half-Priced 16oz. & 32oz. drafts (6-8pm)

Friday, May 9th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

Auggie's Tournament of Champions

- Huzzah! King Auggie is searching for his Knights of the Home Plate! Will you have the courage to stand before him and prove yourself worthy?

Beer Stein Giveaway - Presented by Savannah River Brewing Co. (First 1,000 21 years and older)

- Cheers to thy fellow fan with this splendid Beer Stein giveaway!

Martinez-Evans Little League Night

- Cheer on the teams from Martinez-Evans Little League as they take part in a pregame parade!

Braves BUZZ-Fest

- We honor our parent club with Braves-themed jerseys and caps!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

- Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Auggie's Ambrosia - Durty Gurl Vodka, Orange Juice, and Honey Lemon Juice

Feel Good Fridays:

- Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Savannah River Brewing drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00p.

Saturday, May 10th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Star Wars Night

- The Augusta GreenJackets travel to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night

- The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a special Light Sword from our friends at SRP Federal Credit Union!

- The GreenJackets will wear special Star Wars themed uniforms commemorating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III, which will be auctioned off post-game, with net proceeds benefiting the RECing Crew/North Augusta Miracle League Field. Select Jerseys will be available online for auction: https://bit.ly/AGJ-Auctions

Post-Game Fireworks Show - Presented by Aiken Technical College

- Celebrate Star Wars Night with an intergalactic fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

- Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

- Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert, on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05!

Sunday, May 11th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Magical Mother's Day

- Celebrate Mom at the ballgame! Forgot to get a gift? We've got you covered with a special Tumbler Ticket Package, available here. While supplies last.

- We'll also have a special appearance by the Wayfinder Princess and Mermaid Princess for meet and greets, thanks to our friends from Wardrobe of Wishes!!

Reading Program Night - Presented by Aurubis Richmond, California Dreaming, Putt-Putt Fun Center, and Kona Ice

- Students that participated in Auggie's Reading Program can redeem their free ticket to this game!

Sunday Funday

- Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:30-1:00

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under and MOM can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health in partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

- Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town with opportunities to receive general admission tickets to select Sunday home games & other benefits! Find out how to sign up at: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

