Fireflies Use Novas' Double, McNair Outburst in 5-4 Win

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Brennon McNair on game night

Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies used a three-hit night from Brennon McNair and a three RBI double from Josi Novas to beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 at Segra Park Friday night.

Following a one hour and fifty-four minute delay, the Fireflies bats warmed up quickly. The Fireflies loaded the bases with one out against Michael Valverde and brought Josi Novas to the plate. The shortstop ripped a bases-clearing double to left-center to clear the bases and advance Columbia's lead to 6-1.

Then the Hickory Crawdads got moving in the top of the fifth inning. The Rangers affiliate had nine batters come to the plate to score four runs. It made the game a one-run game once again.

In the home half, Brennon McNair mashed his third homer of year to push the Fireflies lead to 7-5. McNair finished the night 3-3 with a walk. The left fielder was a triple shy of the cycle when he drew the walk in his final at-bat.

Dash Albus (W, 2-1) halted the rally with 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Then he passed the ball to Julio Rosario (S, 2) who worked a pair of perfect innings to close out the game. Rosario has now earned a save in each of his last two outings.

Columbia got on the board quickly in the first inning. Asbel Gonzalez started the game with a ground-rule double. After that, Ramon Ramirez cracked his fifth homer of the season over the left-field fence to break the scoreless tie. Later in the first, Stone Russell and Brennon McNair hit back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Fireflies.

Hiro Wyatt allowed one run over three innings. The righty struck out six before the tarp came on the field at Segra Park heading into the bottom of the third inning.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.84 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Aneudis Mejia (1-1, 4.30 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Bluey at the Ballpark presented by The South Carolina Department of Social Services. Bluey and Bingo will both be in attendance and available for photos during the game. We'll also blast off fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

