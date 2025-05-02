Pelicans Even Series against Carolina with 7-6 Win

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Carolina MudCats 7-6 on Friday evening at Five County Stadium.

The Pelicans (10-15) struck first in the third inning when Alexey Lumpuy reached on a fielding error by MudCats second baseman Josh Adamczewski, scoring Anderson Suriel. Leonel Espinoza followed with a double to drive in Lumpuy and Jose Escobar, making it 3-0.

Carolina (17-8) answered in the bottom half of the third inning when Adamczewski hit a sacrifice fly to score Yannic Walther, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Kevin Valdez (1-1) earned the win for Myrtle Beach, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings while walking three and striking out four..

The Pelicans extended their lead in the sixth when Angel Cepeda singled to score Owen Ayers, making it 4-1.

Carolina responded in the bottom half with a bases-loaded walk to Luis Lameda, scoring Adamczewski to make it 4-2.

Charlie Hurley pitched 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks, maintaining the Pelicans' lead.

In the ninth, Matt Halbach singled to score Escobar before Ayers doubled to drive in Espinoza and Halbach, pushing the lead to 7-2.

Carolina mounted a comeback in the last of the ninth frame where Braylon Payne singled to score Tyler Rodriguez and Walther. Adamczewski doubled to plate Jesús Made and wild pitch by Pelicans reliever Luis Martinez-Gomez allowed Payne to score, narrowing the gap to 7-6.

Yoendris Gonzalez struggled in the ninth, allowing four runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Martinez-Gomez secured the save, retiring the final batter despite a wild pitch that scored a run.

The Pelicans tallied 13 hits, including seven doubles and a triple, and went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base. Offensively, the Pelicans were led by Ayers, who drove in a team-high two runs with a double and a single, finishing 3-for-5 with one run scored. Escobar paced the team in runs scored, crossing the plate twice while going 2-for-4 with two doubles.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3rd. RHP JP Wheat (1-1, 4.15) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jaron DeBerry (0-0, -.--) for Carolina.

