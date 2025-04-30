Carolina Bests Myrtle Beach 7-6 in Extra-Inning Thriller

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 7-6 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

The MudCats (17-6) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Braylon Payne singled to score Luis Lameda against Pelicans (8-15) starter Will Frisch.

Frisch shined, setting a new career-high with 4.2 innings pitched. The righty surrendered just one run on five hits and four walks while fanning five.

Myrtle Beach surged ahead in the fifth when Angel Cepeda launched a two-run homer to right-center, scoring Christian Olivo to make it 2-1.

Carolina tied the game in the eighth inning when Josh Adamczewski scored on a balk by Pelicans pitcher Alfredo Romero, who tossed 3.1 innings with four punchouts while allowing just the one run.

In the 10th, Eriandys Ramon singled to drive in Olivo, giving the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

Carolina answered when Filippo Di Turi singled to score Payne, knotting the game at 3-3 in the home half of the tenth.

Brayden Risedorph tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two, holding the MudCats at bay in the ninth and tenth frames.

The Pelicans took a commanding lead in the 11th where Alexey Lumpuy drew a walk to score Jose Escobar, and Olivo doubled to drive in Cameron Sisneros and Owen Ayers, pushing the score to 6-3.

Carolina stormed back in the bottom half of the 11th. Reece Walling singled to score Demetrio Nadal, and Lameda's single, coupled with a fielding error by Lumpuy, plated Walling and Yannic Walther. Jesús Made delivered the walk-off single to score Lameda, securing the 7-6 win.

Brayden Spears (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in and one hit batter. He was unable to record an out.

The Pelicans recorded six hits, including a homer and two doubles, but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Offensively, the Birds were led by Cepeda, who drove in a team-high two runs with his fifth-inning homer and went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Ayers worked a pair of walks, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1st. RHP Nazier Mulé (2-0, 2.40) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Travis Smith (0-1, 2.25) for Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.