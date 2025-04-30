Pitch Clock Violation Strikeout Dooms FredNats in 4-2 Loss

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (13-10) had runners on second and third in the ninth inning, but Moises Gallardo's pitch clock violation strikeout stranded both of them in a 4-2 loss to the Salem Red Sox (9-14) at Carilion Clinic Field.

Both starters battled defensive adversity early Wednesday night, with Salem getting on the board first against Alexander Meckley. Meckley rolled a double play in the first inning to avoid damage, but was tagged with an unearned run in the second off an error at second base by Yoander Rivero.

The FredNats responded with a run of their own in the third off of Ben Hansen, when the powerful Nick Peoples crushed a soaring home run over the tall center field wall to tie the game at one apiece. The blast was Peoples' third of the year to tie him for the team lead. Fredericksburg would take a 2-1 lead an inning later, scoring an unearned run as Jackson Ross doubled and Jorgelys Mota reached on a throwing error by Hansen to first base.

The lead slipped out of Meckley's grasp when he took the mound in the fourth, though. Andrew Musett started the inning with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Frederik Jimenez, tying the game once again at 2-2.

From there, the offenses stalled. Salem reliever Luis Cohen glided through the next three innings as Meckley settled in to finish five, allowing just the one earned run on 67 pitches.

In the seventh, things went south quickly for the FredNats. Austin Amaral remained in the game after recording the final out of the sixth, but allowed a one-out single to Natanael Yuten ahead of the nine-hole hitter Fraymi De Leon.

De Leon was just brought back down to Salem from A+ Greenville on Monday, as fellow middle infielder Franklin Arias was promoted, but proceeded to backspin a fly ball out of the ballpark for a go-ahead home run against Amaral, giving the Red Sox a 4-2 lead in his return. It broke a streak of six straight scoreless appearances for Amaral, who later left the game after being struck by a line drive comebacker. He was able to get back on his feet and walk off on his own power.

The FredNats went to the ninth inning with Cohen still on the hill for Salem and saw Mota and Nate Rombach reach to start it off on a hit by pitch and an error. Both would later advance on a wild pitch, putting two in scoring position and the potential tying run at second. Cohen stayed out to face Peoples with one out and forced a swinging strikeout with a changeup, finishing his night in relief with just one hit allowed in 5.1 IP.

Michael Sansone entered the game for Salem with two outs in the ninth and Gallardo was his assignment. The lefty reliever quickly jumped ahead 0-2 with two changeups before home plate umpire Derek Gibson rung Gallardo up on a pitch clock violation for failing to be ready at the necessary time, cementing a strikeout and the Red Sox 4-2 win.

Cohen (1-1) earned the win, as Amaral (1-1) got the loss and Sansone picked up his second save.

The loss ended Fredericksburg's four-game win streak and evened the series up 1-1. The FredNats have not decided on a starting pitcher for game three of the series, but will again meet the Red Sox on Thursday in a 6:35 start.

