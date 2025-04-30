RiverDogs Announce Senior Night, Wedding Night Wild Card Wednesday Promotions

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced their two Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday promotions for their upcoming 12-game homestand: Senior Night on May 7 and Wedding Night on May 14 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Senior Night, a celebration of aging for the ages, is set for May 7 at 7:05pm as the RiverDogs host the Columbia Fireflies.

If you know a baseball traditionalist born before 1970 - this is the night for them. Fans (of all ages) can claim a free scorecard at the gates to follow along with the game the old-fashioned way.

Missing bingo night to come to the game? No problem. Participate in baseball bingo throughout the evening for the chance to win RiverDogs prizes.

May 7 is a special day for the 'Dogs, as longtime team president Dave Echols will celebrate his 55th birthday. Help the RiverDogs welcome Dave to "seniorhood" with an all-night party that ends just before it gets too close to bedtime.

After the game, seniors can run, walk or stroll the bases - no youngsters allowed.

Stay tuned to RiverDogs.com and RiverDogs social media feeds for announcements on other special "senior" giveaways in the coming days.

Seniors can claim their free tickets at the box office on gameday. Please bring a photo ID to confirm your eligibility.

Cue up the wedding bells for 7:05 pm on May 14, as the RiverDogs will perform a live wedding on the field pre-game, with a reception to follow throughout the game - including toasts and first dances.

Wedding vendors will set up shop on the concourse to showcase their services for future brides and grooms. Be prepared for additional wedding-related giveaways throughout the game (bouquet toss not guaranteed).

The RiverDogs kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 6, against the Columbia Fireflies. For full details on the homestand, visit RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.