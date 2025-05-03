RiverDogs Drop Seventh Straight in 6-0 Loss to Hillcats

Lynchburg, VA. - The Charleston RiverDogs' struggles on the road continued Friday night, as they fell 6-0 to the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.

Charleston was held to just one hit in the contest, extending their losing streak to seven games and dropping their record to 8-17 on the season.

Lynchburg set the tone in the first inning against RiverDogs starter Ryan Andrade. After a leadoff walk to Tommy Hawke and two wild pitches, Bennett Thompson drove in the game's first run with a two-out double off the left field wall.

Charleston is now 0-9 this season when trailing after the first inning.

The Hillcats broke the game open in the third, as Welbyn Francisca launched a solo home run to right and Jose Pirela delivered a three-run shot to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Andrade bounced back afterward and finished his outing with two scoreless innings.

Pirela added an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single to deep right, capping a standout performance in which he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

On the mound, Lynchburg starter Melkis Hernandez was dominant, tossing five no-hit innings while striking out six and walking three. The RiverDogs didn't record their first and only hit until the sixth inning.

Charleston reliever Bryce Shaffer made his RiverDogs debut and impressed, striking out four over three innings while allowing just one run.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. The RiverDogs return home to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on May 6 to kick off a 12-game homestand. Tickets are available now at RiverDogs.com.

