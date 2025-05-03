Fireflies Bounce Hickory 10-0 on Bluey Night

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Yunior Marte in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Yunior Marte in action(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Columbia had an offensive outburst and utlized a rain-shortened game to earn their first shutout of the season in a 10-0 victory in five innings against the Hickory Crawdads Saturday at Segra Park.

The game started in a 1:15 minute rain delay before kicking-off. Then after the conclusion of the fifth inning, the tarp came back on the field for a 31-minute delay before the officials called the game due to inclement weather.

Yunior Marte came out of the gates and pushed the Fireflies through 4.1 scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen. Fraynel Nova (W, 2-0) finished the slate for Columbia, punching out a pair and completing the fifth inning.

The Fireflies took advantage of a myriad of mistakes from the Crawdads to hang four on the scoreboard in the first. Starter Aneudis Mejia walked two batters and hit a batter and the Crawdads defense committed three errors to give the a 4-0 lead as the club headed to the second frame. The Fireflies only had one hit in the first inning, an RBI single for Josi Novas. The shortstop has seven hits this week for Columbia.

In the second inning, the Fireflies scored three more unearned runs. This time, all the damage came with a pair of outs. Derlin Figueroa and Stone Russell legged out back-to-back triples to score Colton Becker, Ramon Ramirez and Figueroa to push Columbia's lead to 7-0.

Brennon McNair put a charge to the game with a two-out homer over the home run porch in left field that pushed Columbia's lead to 8-0. McNair has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Fireflies added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a throwing error and a balk to make the final score 10-0.

The Fireflies close out their series with a 5:05 contest against the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park. RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 5.79 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies and Hickory counters with righty Ismael Agreda (0-1, 4.63 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Star Wars Night presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. The Fireflies will be auctioning off game-worn Star Wars themed jerseys to benefit Make-A-Wish South Carolina and the team will close out the night with kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge, a full team autograph and fireworks. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.