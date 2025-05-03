Mudcats Secure Walk-off Win Over Myrtle Beach

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

With the tying run on base and no one out in the bottom of the ninth, Carolina (18-8) got a clutch base hit from Reece Walling; on the single, Pelicans right fielder Leonel Espinoza threw to third, but the ball missed the cut off man and lodged in the Mudcats bullpen permitting Demetrio Nadal to score the tying run and Walling to advance to third.

With the winning run 90 feet away, Luis Lameda came to the plate and stung a ball to the right side that kicked away from the first basemen and allowed Walling to score the winning run and lift the Mudcats to victory.

Myrtle Beach (10-16) took the lead in the fourth inning when Alexey Lumpuy hit a two-run home run to right field, his second home run of the season. That lead would hold until the ninth with the Mudcats rallied to win.

Saturday marked the 11th one-run game the Mudcats have played in this season (7-4) and was the third one-run game of the series.

Carolina and Myrtle Beach will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:00 P.M. The Mudcats will hand the ball to LHP Wande Torres (0-0, 4.35) while the Pelicans will send RHP Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.32) to the hill.

