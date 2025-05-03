Delmarva Falls in Back-And-Forth Game against Fayetteville

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (6-20) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-12) on Saturday by a score of 10-5.

It took just one pitch for Braylin Tavera to put the Shorebirds ahead as he hit a lead-off home run to start the game, marking his third homer of the series and fifth of the season. Yasmil Bucce followed with a long ball of his own, giving Delmarva a quick 2-0 lead after the back-to-back homers.

However, the Woodpeckers answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Max Holy and a wild pitch to make it a 2-2 game entering the second.

Fayetteville capitalized on a throwing error during a stolen base attempt to take a 3-2 lead in the second inning.

Delmarva countered in the third inning with a two-out, RBI single by Maikol Hernandez that brought Braylin Tavera home, tying the score at 3-3.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the fourth on a run-scoring single from Andrés Nolaya, putting Delmarva ahead 4-3.

In the fifth inning, Fayetteville erupted for five runs, thanks to an RBI double by Jancel Villaroel, a run-scoring single by Esmil Valencia, and a bases-clearing double by Justin Trimble, which left the Shorebirds trailing 8-4.

The Woodpeckers pushed two runs across in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 10-4.

Andrés Nolaya drove Alfredo Velasquez home with an RBI single in the ninth, but it was not enough, as the Woodpeckers won 10-5.

Rafael Gonzalez (2-2) earned the win for Fayetteville with Bryan Bautista (0-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The series concludes on Sunday as Chase Allsup gets the start against Joan Ogando. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.