Hillcats Game Postponed

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats Saturday evening game against the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed to tomorrow due to inclement weather in the area.

First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow or any future game this season, except for the July 4 game.

In addition, fans who were attending as part of Southpaw's Home Run Reader's Club are encouraged to watch out for an email from their principal about a rescheduled date for their honorary parade.

For more information or to exchange tickets, fans can visit the box office or contact them at 434-528-1144.

