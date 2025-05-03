Eighty Deuces Drop Double Figures in Series-Clinching Win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (14-12) kicked their offense into high gear on Saturday night, scratching across double-digit runs for the second time in seven days as they doubled up the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-20) 10-5.

While the win marks their seventh in their last eight games against their new North Division rival, it also clinches their first series victory of the 2025 season.

Delmarva got the scoring started early with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but the Eighty Deuces wasted no time evening the score back up. Drew Brutcher and Jancel Villarroel kickstarted the two-out rally by singling and getting hit by a pitch respectively, enabling Max Holy to drive in the first Fayetteville run on an opposite-field single. A wild pitch shortly thereafter put them back on level footing at 2-2.

One frame later, the Eighty Deuces utilized another two-out rally to secure their first lead. Justin Trimble notched a base hit and Caden Powell walked, giving them runners on the corners. Powell promptly stole second and drew an errant throw, allowing Trimble to come home and fire Fayetteville in front 3-2.

However, that lead was short-lived. The Shorebirds struck for one run in both the third and fourth innings, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

Having to play from behind once again, the Eighty Deuces were unfazed. They sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game on a Villarroel double, wrestling the lead back thanks to an Esmil Valencia base hit, and breaking the game open via a Trimble three-run double.

With a lead at their backs, Rafael Gonzalez made sure it stood up. He proceeded to fire three consecutive innings from the sixth to the eighth, maintaining the Fayetteville edge at 8-4.

Three outs away from a victory, the Eighty Deuces lineup struck one more time for late-inning insurance. Following walks to Trimble and Lucas Spence, Brutcher delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and an error on the play allowed a second run to score, providing Fayetteville a six-run cushion heading into the top of the ninth.

Although the Shorebirds pulled a run back in their final turn at bat, the newest pitcher on the staff, Tyler Ras, emerged from the bullpen to pick up the final two outs and hammer down the win.

Fayetteville can grab their fifth win in this six-game set on Sunday at 5:05 PM. The hosts turn to RHP Joan Ogando against RHP Chase Allsup for the Shorebirds in his second start of the series. In addition to it being Barbie Game Day, it is also Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield following the game.

