Carolina Walks-off Myrtle Beach for Second Time in Series

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Saturday evening at Five County Stadium.

The Pelicans (10-16) struck first in the top of the first when Cameron Sisneros singled to score Jose Escobar, taking a 1-0 lead.

Carolina (18-8) evened the game in the bottom of the first inning, using a sacrifice fly by Filippo Di Turi to make it a 1-1 game.

The Birds hopped back ahead in the fourth when Alexey Lumpuy homered to right field, driving in Owen Ayers to make it 3-1.

JP Wheat pitched 4.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one. He kept the MudCats' offense in check early but did not factor into the decision.

The MudCats cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Demetrio Nadal walked, scoring Luis Peña on a wild pitch by Pelicans reliever Cole Reynolds. Reynolds tossed 4.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

The MudCats mounted their comeback in the ninth. Nadal walked to open the inning, and Reece Walling singled to score Nadal, tying the game at 3-3 with a throwing error by Espinoza. Luis Lameda delivered the walk-off single to score Walling for the 4-3 victory.

Mathew Peters (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on no hits in and a walk. He did not record an out.

The Pelicans recorded seven hits, including a homer and a double, but went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base. Offensively, the Birds were led by Lumpuy, who drove in a team-high two runs with his fourth-inning homer, finishing 1-for-4 with one run scored.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 4th. RHP Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.32) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP LHP Wande Torres (0-0, 4.35) for Carolina.

