FredNats and Red Sox Postponed Saturday
May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to weather. The teams will play one game tomorrow as scheduled at 1:05 PM.
The makeup for tonight's postponement will be determined at a later date.
