FredNats and Red Sox Postponed Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to weather. The teams will play one game tomorrow as scheduled at 1:05 PM.

The makeup for tonight's postponement will be determined at a later date.

