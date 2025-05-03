RiverDogs, Hillcats Rained Out on Saturday
May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Lynchburg, VA. - The Charleston RiverDogs and Lynchburg Hillcats game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather at Bank of the James Stadium.
The two teams will wrap up their six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Following Sunday's series finale, the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night to open a 12-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available on RiverDogs.com.
