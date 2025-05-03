RiverDogs, Hillcats Rained Out on Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Lynchburg, VA. - The Charleston RiverDogs and Lynchburg Hillcats game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather at Bank of the James Stadium.

The two teams will wrap up their six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Following Sunday's series finale, the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night to open a 12-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available on RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.