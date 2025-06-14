Complete Performance Leads Los Guerreros to Shutout Victory

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Los Guerreros de Fayetteville (34-27) slugged three home runs, and their pitching staff backed up their bats as they shut out Los Fundadores de Fredericksburg (27-33) 6-0.

Los Guerreros did not waste any time kickstarting their offense, launching their first long ball of the night to take the lead in the bottom of the second. Waner Luciano deposited a solo home run onto the berm in left field, propelling Fayetteville ahead 1-0.

Pitching with a slim lead, Fayetteville starter Ramsey David held Los Fundadores in check. He tossed five innings of one-hit ball, walking three while striking out six hitters en route to his third win of the season.

The Guerreros lineup got back to work in the middle frame, putting up a pair of two spots against the Fredericksburg bullpen to add to their advantage. Justin Trimble launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, his second home run of the series, before an Alberto Hernandez RBI triple and Esmil Valencia groundout in the seventh opened up a five-run cushion.

Cam Fisher tacked on a solo home run of his own in the eighth, the third of the night, providing Fayetteville reliever Luis Rodriguez even more run support. In relief of David, he twirled four scoreless frames, permitting only two hits and one walk, striking out three to get the final 12 outs and hammer down the victory.

Fayetteville and Fredericksburg will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 2:00 PM to close out this six-game series. RHP Raimy Rodriguez and RHP Alonzo Tredwell are expected to start for the Woodpeckers while the Nationals are yet to name their starters. In addition to the team's Father's Day Celebration, it is also Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield upon the conclusion of the second game.







