Shorebirds Win Second Straight with Big Offensive Night

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-37) secured back-to-back victories over the Salem Red Sox (24-36) with an impressive offensive performance, winning by a score of 9-6.

Salem scored the game's first run with a two-out, RBI single from Frederik Jimenez in the opening inning, putting the Red Sox ahead 1-0.

Delmarva quickly responded with two runs in the bottom half with an RBI single from Raylin Ramos. Braylin Tavera then put the Shorebirds in the lead with another run-scoring single, making it a 2-1 game.

Raylin Ramos brought another run home in the second with a base hit to right field, scoring Fernando Peguero and extending the Shorebirds' lead to 3-1.

In the third inning, Kevin Guerrero drove in a run with an RBI groundout, scoring Braylin Tavera from third base and putting the Shorebirds ahead 4-1.

The Red Sox fought back in the fifth, scoring twice on a balk with a runner at third. An RBI single by Starlyn Nunez cut Delmarva's lead to one, making it 4-3.

The Shorebirds answered those two runs with three in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by an RBI single from Yasmil Bucce. Moments later, Elis Cuevas launched his second home run of the week, and his two-run shot extended Delmarva's lead to its largest at 7-3.

A throwing error and a wild pitch brought the Red Sox back to within two runs in the seventh, cutting the Shorebirds' lead to 7-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Shorebirds responded with two runs on a balk that allowed Luis Almeyda to score. Yasmil Bucce drove in his second run of the night with a groundout as Kevin Guerrero crossed home plate during the play, putting Delmarva back up four at 9-5.

Salem scored a run in the ninth inning, but Luis Beltrán closed out the Red Sox in the final two frames to secure a 9-6 victory.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Evan Yates (3-1) pitched 5.2 innings, a career high, to secure the win. Ben Hansen (1-2) took the loss for Salem.

Delmarva looks to win the series on Sunday, with Michael Caldon on the mound against Austin Ehrlicher for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







