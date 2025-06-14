RiverDogs and GreenJackets Postponed Saturday

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Augusta GreenJackets game scheduled for June 14 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park has been postponed due to field conditions.

The two teams will make up the contest tomorrow, Sunday, June 15, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Game one will begin at 2:30 p.m. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes following the completion of game one. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will receive a credit to their My Tickets account within 72 hours to use for a future 2025 home game.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, previously scheduled for 4:30 on Sunday, will now take place between games of the doubleheader.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, previously scheduled for 4:30 on Sunday, will now take place between games of the doubleheader.







