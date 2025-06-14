Robert Lopez Home Run Propels Lynchburg to Comeback Win

The Lynchburg Hillcats rallied from behind to knock off the Carolina Mudcats by a score of 7-5 on Saturday evening.

The win marked three huge milestones for the ballclub. To start, it dropped the magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to two. In addition, it extended their season long win-streak to eight and earned them their 40th victory.

The Hillcats struck first in the first inning. Lynchburg loaded up the bases with only one out but were only able to scratch one across. Tommy Hawke came home on a Ryan Cesarini fielder's choice.

In the second inning, Carolina unloaded some frustration for a difficult series. Four of the first five hitters in the inning would get aboard with each of them coming around to score. Jesús Made swung the game strongly in favor of the Mudcats with a two-run single, helping to give them the 4-1 advantage.

Lynchburg would respond quickly in their half as Tommy Hawke delivered a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to two.

However, the bats would go quiet for a trio of frames, as Chandler Welch would run roughshod through the lineup.

Then in the sixth, with Welch's pitch count climbing, Lynchburg went to work. Robert Lopez kicked off the inning with a two-run home run to tie the game. After a walk to Yaikel Mijares, Jose Pirela answered with a triple into the corner.

The frame would be capped off after an RBI double from Hawke before he would score on a single from Nick Mitchell. The five-run inning moved Lynchburg in front, 7-4.

In the eighth inning, Carolina continued to show fight. A solo blast from Filippo Di Turi cut the deficit down to two. However, Logan McGuire bounced back in the ninth inning to retire the side to extend his team lead in saves to five.

Lynchburg will face off with Carolina one more time this week tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. A win for the Hillcats would clinch their spot in the playoffs as the Carolina League North Division champs.







