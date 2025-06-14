Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.14 vs Kannapolis

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a doubleheader at Segra Park tonight at 4:30 pm. LHP David Shields (1-1, 1.45 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia in game one and RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-2, 5.20 ERA) gets the nod for game two. Kannapolis counters with RHP Ricardo Brizuela (0-4, 4.24 ERA) in game one and RHP Luis Reyes (3-5, 5.65 ERA) in game two.

Copa de la Diversion continues tonight at Segra Park. Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia to celebrate the LatinX culture in the Midlands and baseball. We'll have live music, dancing and even a post-game fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

GRITS RALLY TO 2-1 WIN OVER KANNAPOLIS: The Columbia Fireflies scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2-1 Thursday night at Segra Park. With the Fireflies win, they've overtaken Hickory in the standings and are percentage points behind Augusta in third place. The team is one game behind first place Kannapolis with six games remaining in the first half. Yeri Perez posted his best outing of the season for Columbia. The righty spun a season-best four innings without allowing a run before handing the ball to Dash Albus and the Fireflies bullpen. Albus penned a pair of scoreless innings.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday night, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (6th, 2.83), strikeouts (4th, 45), innings pitched (1st, 47.2), opposing average (4th, .200) and WHIP (4th, 1.05). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace. Thursday he was awarded the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Award for May. Marte began the month on a 15.1 innings scoreless stretch and paced the circuit in ERA over the course of May.

KEEPING TABS: The Fireflies are one game back of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with 6 games remaining in the first half. The Fireflies play four vs Kannapolis and three at Carolina to end the half. Columbia is in fourth in the division, but currently owns the tie-breaker with Hickory, who are also within two games of first.

STRONG START: Among the 15 teen pitchers in the Carolina League, lefty David Shields has the second-lowest ERA (1.84) after his first four starts. He has the highest K% in the group (32.1%), is tied for the lowest opposing batting average (.154), has the lowest WHIP (0.82) and the second-lowest BB% (7.3%). Shields has spun 14.2 innings across his first four starts in the Carolina League to a tune of a 1.84 ERA.

NO PLACE LIKE SEGRA PARK: Tuesday, Josi Novas launched his eighth homer of the season at L.P Frans Stadium. It was his first away from Segra Park. The homer also made him the fourth Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this season. Novas is batting .273 at Segra Park this season and he has the second-highest OPS (.883) on the team at home in 2025. Derlin Figueroa leads the pack with a home OPS of .955.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Prior to going 0-3 yesterday, Milo Rushford was on the longest on-base streak of his Carolina League career. The outfielder has reached in 12-consecutive games beginning May 24. Over the run, Rushford was 9-38 (.237) with 10 walks to bring his on-base percentage to .388.

SUPER SALON: Yesterday, Dionmy Salon continued his hot stretch at the plate, finishing 2-3 with the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning. Now Salon is on the Fireflies 10th six-game hitting streak of the season. During the run, he is 11-21 (.524) with three RBI. He's increased his batting from .186 to .263 since the streak began June 1.

RUNNING RAMOS: Henry Ramos is currently on an 11-game on-base streak that began May 28. He's 9-35 (.257) with six walks and five steals on the run.







