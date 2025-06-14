Lynchburg Rallies Past Mudcats

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Lynchburg Hillcats scored five runs in the sixth inning on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium to come from behind and beat the Carolina Mudcats 7-5.

Carolina (35-25) jumped out to a 4-1 lead scoring four times in the top of the second inning highlighted by a two-run single from Jesus Made and an RBI hit from Luis Pena for the early lead.

Lynchburg (40-22) came charging back with a run in the last of the second before exploding for five runs in the sixth inning.

In that sixth inning, the Hillcats tied the game at four on a solo home run from Robert Lopez. They would take the lead when Jose Pirela tripled to right field and added to their advantage on a Tommy Hawke double and a Nick Mitchell single for a 7-4 lead.

The Mudcats got a run back in the eighth inning when Filippo Di Turi hit his eighth home run of the season to make it a 7-5 game.

That was as close as Carolina would get as Lynchburg worked a perfect ninth inning to beat the Mudcats 7-5 for their eighth consecutive victory.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 2:00 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Travis Smith (0-2, 2.95) while Lynchburg sends LHP Rafe Schlesinger (1-4, 4.23) to the mound.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.