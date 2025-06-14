FredNats Fall in 6-0 Shutout Loss at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (27-33) lost 6-0 in a shutout by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-27) on Saturday night at a sold-out Segra Stadium, as the Woodpeckers clubbed three home runs in front of the home crowd.

After being shut out by the FredNats Thursday and seeing Friday's game get rained out, it had been a while since Fayetteville had scored in this series. The Woodpeckers went scoreless in the first inning against Bryan Polanco but jumped on the FredNat righty to start the second. Waner Luciano, who homered off of Polanco earlier in the season, stepped up and whacked his second against him in as many games over the wall in left field. Luciano's leadoff blast in the second gave the Woodpeckers the game's first lead, 1-0.

That would be the only run Fayetteville would get off of Polanco, who spun five innings of one-run ball with a career-high 10 strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fourth to strand a runner at third base with nobody out.

On the other side, however, the FredNats could not dig into Fayetteville's starter, Ramsey David, at all. David dominated across five innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six Nationals with only one hit allowed. The FredNats only had one runner reach scoring position against David, but Nick Peoples was erased trying to steal third in the fifth inning.

After Polanco left, the Woodpeckers piled on to extend their lead with runs in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Justin Trimble hammered a two-run homer off of Kevin Dowdell and Cam Fisher smoked a solo shot of his own against Johan Otanez to drive the homer total to three.

When the FredNats went scoreless against Luis Rodriguez in the ninth inning, the Woodpeckers seized the 6-0 victory.

David (3-3) got the win, as Polanco (3-5) got the loss and Rodriguez (1) earned a four-inning save. On Sunday, the FredNats and Woodpeckers will play a seven-inning doubleheader, with Davian Garcia (2-2, 3.56) taking the ball in game one, which starts at 4:00 p.m.







