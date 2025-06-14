Doubleheader Sweep Vaults Fireflies to First

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies mob Hyungchan Um

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies mob Hyungchan Um(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies swept the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a pair of walk-off wins Saturday night at Segra Park. Hyungchan Um was the hero in game one, mashing a double to right-center to produce a 5-4 win for the Fireflies. Then in game two, Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Milo Rushford to give Columbia a 3-2 win.

Game One

The Fireflies rallied their way back from an early deficit and walked off the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a thrilling 5-4 win in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Segra Park.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Columbia pieced together a comeback sparked by timely hitting and base running. Henry Ramos led off with a single, and Asbel Gonzalez followed with a walk to put two aboard. Angel Acosta laid down a bunt that turned into a run-scoring single thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Mikey Kane, bringing the Fireflies within one.

After a pitching change, Colton Becker entered as a pinch-runner and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Following an intentional walk to Derlin Figueroa, Hyungchan Um came through in the clutch with a two-run double to center field, giving the Fireflies the walk-off win.

Kannapolis got on the board first in the opening inning when Caleb Bonemer scored on a groundout. They added another run in the second after a fielding error allowed George Wolkow to cross the plate. Wolkow continued his standout performance by driving in two more runs in the third and sixth innings to give the Cannon Ballers a 4-2 lead.

Columbia responded with small ball in the second. After back-to-back walks to Stone Russell and Brennon McNair, Jorge Hernandez dropped down a sacrifice bunt that, paired with a throwing error, brought home Russell. Moments later, McNair scored on a balk to tie the game at two.

The Fireflies' bullpen held firm. Fraynel Nova and Mason Miller combined for four innings of relief, allowing just one run and keeping the game within reach for the late-inning heroics.

Hyungchan Um's game-winning double marked his second two-bagger of the season and capped a day that saw Columbia draw six walks and steal four bases, including Becker's crucial 18th swipe of the year.

Game Two

Los Chicarrones de Columbia came alive late, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete a comeback and defeat the Ajolotes de Kannapolis 3-2 on Saturday night at Segra Park.

Los Chicarrones trailed for most of the night after Nathan Archer's two-run homer gave Kannapolis an early 2-0 lead. But Columbia's pitching staff kept the game within reach, and timely hitting helped them capitalize when it mattered most.

Brennon McNair got Columbia on the board in the third inning with a solo home run-his seventh of the season-cutting the deficit to one. Then, in the seventh, chaos turned into opportunity. Angel Acosta and Stone Russell both walked, and Milo Rushford was hit by a pitch to load the bases. McNair delivered again, grounding a single to left to tie the game. Though Russell was thrown out at the plate, Columbia didn't back down.

After a walk to Henry Ramos reloaded the bases, Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, forcing home the go-ahead run and completing the rally.

From there, the bullpen took control. Dennis Colleran threw two clean innings in relief of starter Hiro Wyatt, and Columbia's pitching allowed just two earned runs while striking out 10.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.70 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Kaleb Sophy (3-5, 5.65 ERA).

Columbia closes out Copa de la Diversion Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch with a bang tomorrow! Join along as the Fireflies become Los Chicharrones de Columbia to celebrate the LatinX Culture in the Midlands and baseball. We'll also celebrate Father's Day with a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show! Post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.