Saturday's Game against Hickory Postponed

June 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to field conditions as a result of inclement weather throughout the day, and with player safety in mind, Saturday's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a double header on Sunday, June 15th.

Gates will open at 3:30 PM with Game 1 scheduled for a 4:05 PM first pitch. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

As a reminder, tickets for Saturday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.







