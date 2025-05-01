Alfaro, Lynchburg Pitching Grounds RiverDogs Offense

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Lynchburg, VA. - The Lynchburg Hillcats cracked RiverDogs starter Trevor Harrison early and received five strong innings from Jervis Alfaro to take an 8-2 win on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

The defeat is Charleston's (8-16) sixth consecutive loss - marking the second time this year the club has lost six straight.

The Hillcats tallied two first-inning runs, the first on an RBI single from Jeffery Mercedes, who has now driven in at least one run in all three games of the series. Ryan Cesarnini made it 2-0 with his own RBI knock.

Lynchburg busted the game open in the bottom of the third, bringing home four runs on four hits, capped off by a Cesarini RBI triple and Christopher Espinola RBI double.

On the other side of the book, Alfaro allowed just one unearned run in his start for Lynchburg - a Brailer Guerrero RBI single through the six hole, which trimmed the lead to 6-1 in the fifth.

Noah Beal kept things in place in the middle innings for the RiverDogs, punching out seven in three perfect innings.

Lynchburg pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal the game. Charleston responded with a Larry Martinez RBI single in the top of the ninth but stranded two runners on base to end the contest.

Martinez highlighted the game at the plate for the 'Dogs, going 3-4.

The RiverDogs will look to get back in the win column tomorrow evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. The RiverDogs return home on Tuesday to take on Columbia. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.