Woodpeckers Win Third-Straight against Shorebirds

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-19) began the month of May with a 6-2 loss against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-11).

The Woodpeckers quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first with a leadoff home run by Caden Powell, making it 1-0.

Braylin Tavera tied the game in the top of the third by belting his fourth home run of the season and second of the series.

In the bottom half of the inning, Caden Powell hit another solo home run out of the park, putting Fayetteville back in front with a score of 2-1.

Carlos Cauro hit a homer of his own in the fourth inning, making it a 3-1 game. Fayetteville added one more run in the inning on an RBI single by Powel, taking a 4-1 advantage.

A fielder's choice off the bat of Carlos Cauro in the fifth inning put Delmarva behind 5-1 as Max Holy crossed home plate.

Delmarva used the long ball to get back in the game in the sixth, with Raylin Ramos cranking his first of the year, pulling the Shorebirds back to three at 5-2 following the solo shot.

Fayetteville got that run back with a two-out single by Drew Brutcher in the bottom half of the frame to put the Woodpeckers back up four at 6-2.

They maintained their lead for the rest of the night, securing their third consecutive win against the Shorebirds in the series.

Reliever Luis Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for Fayetteville, while Jacob Cravey (0-3) was charged with the loss as the starter for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to get back on track on Friday with Sebastian Gongora set to face Bryce Mayer for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

