Acosta Plays Hero in 5-4 Walk-Off Win

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies greet Angel Acosta after his walk-off double

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies greet Angel Acosta after his walk-off double(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Angel Acosta hit a walk-off double to score Roni Cabrera and Brennon McNair to help the Fireflies beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 Thursday night at Segra Park.

Stone Russell started the ninth inning with a triple off reliever William Privette. After that, Roni Cabrera entered as a pinch-runner at third. Next, Brennon McNair drew a walk to set the table with runners at the corners with no one out. Acosta was the third batter of the inning and he split the seam in left-center to score Cabrera and McNair and win the game.

Jordan Woods (W, 2-2) worked three scoreless innings and set down the final seven batters he faced to earn the victory for Columbia.

Hickory did their damage in the fifth inning. Blake Wolters held the Crawdads to one hit across the first four frames. With one out, Chandler Pollard and Erick Alvarez hit back-to-back singles to set the stage for the top of the order. Maxton Martin and Ben Hartl hit back-to-back triples to score three runs and give Hickory their first lead of the game, 3-2.

The Crawdads added another run in the sixth. Rafe Perich drew a lead-off walk and came around on an RBI groundout from Chandler Pollard to make it a 4-2 game.

Columbia got closer in the sixth. Derlin Figueroa legged out a one out triple to right-center and came around on a Stone Russell sacrifice fly that made it a one-run game again.

Asbel Gonzalez got the Fireflies going again in the first inning. After being hit by a pitch, Gonzalez scored from second on a Ramon Ramirez single to break the scoreless tie. Derlin Figueroa bunted Ramirez into scoring position and then Stone Russell laced a double down the right field line to plate Ramirez and give the Fireflies a two-run lead.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 8.10 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with LHP Mason Molina (0-1, 3.24 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Military Appreciation Night at Segra Park. The Fireflies honor and show appreciation to all veterans and those currently serving on Military Appreciation Night! During the game, local military heroes will be honored during the game thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.