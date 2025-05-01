Long Ball Leads Woodpeckers to Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-11) brought their power bats to Segra Stadium on Thursday night as they slugged three home runs to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds (5-19) 6-2.

Not only does the win mark their sixth in a row, increasing the longest active winning streak in the Carolina league, it also marks their sixth consecutive victory over the Shorebirds.

While the Fayetteville offense totaled 12 hits, Caden Powell proved to be the biggest contributor. His leadoff solo home run got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, and after the Shorebirds answered with a run of their own in the top of the third, Powell answered right back. He slugged his second solo shot of the night to restore their advantage at 2-1.

The very next inning, Carlos Cauro put his pop on full display. He lifted a solo home run to the batter's eye in center field, adding another run to the Woodpeckers lead. Shortly thereafter, Fayetteville turned to small ball to provide another tally. Oliver Carrillo and Jason Schiavone singled to place runners on the corners, setting Powell up for an RBI single, the third of his four hits, pushing the Woodpeckers ahead by three.

A Cauro fielder's choice one frame later upped the Fayetteville edge to 5-1, and although Delmarva responded by pulling a run back in the top of the sixth, they wasted no time nullifying their tally in their next turn at the plate. A Drew Brutcher single cashed in an Esmil Valencia leadoff triple, supplying the last Woodpecker run of the night.

All the while, the Fayetteville pitching staff stifled the Delmarva bats. Following four innings of one-run ball from starter Ramsey David, Luis Rodriguez carried the Woodpeckers the rest of the way. He turned in his second consecutive five-inning outing, permitting just one run on six hits while striking out a season-high six Shorebirds to close out the victory.

Fayetteville aims for their seventh straight win as well as their first series win of the year on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Bryce Mayer gets the start for Woodpeckers against LHP Sebastian Gongora for the Shorebirds. The contest also marks the start of Eighty Deuces weekend, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Eighty Deuces jersey hoodie courtesy of Lumbee River EMC. Once the game concludes, select Woodpeckers players will stay on the field to sign postgame autographs.

