Noah Cameron Makes Big League Dream Come True

Tampa Bay, FL - Last night, left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron made his Major League debut in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cameron is the third former Fireflies player to appear in his first Major League game this year. He joins Hayden Senger and Tyler Tolbert who also got the call-up in 2025. He is the 29th former Fireflies player to make his debut all-time.

The southpaw was electric in his start, taking a no-hitter 6.1 innings into the game. Cameron ended up allowing one hit and he struck out three batters over 6.1 innings in a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay. It was good enough for him to earn his first Major League win in his debut.

Cameron started the 2022 season with the Columbia Fireflies. The St. Joseph, Missouri native worked 29 innings over seven games in the Carolina League. He held a 3.72 ERA with the team that was highlighted by five no-hit innings with seven strikeouts against the Delmarva Shorebirds May 4, 2021 at Segra Park.

The Royals selected Cameron in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He held a 1.07 WHIP and 39 strikeouts for the Fireflies before he got the call to Quad Cities.

