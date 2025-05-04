Fireflies Lose Pitcher's Duel, 1-0

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Josh Hansell

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies wrapped up their six-game homestand Sunday evening in a 1-0 loss against the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park. The 1-0 loss was the first 1-0 game since Columbia fell by that score to Charleston in September of 2024.

Josh Hansell delivered one of his strongest starts of the season, scattering three hits across five shutout innings while fanning seven. The right-hander kept the Crawdads off-balance all night and lowered his ERA to 4.13 on the season

Reliever Mason Miller was equally effective. He worked the final four innings and allowed one run.

The Crawdads broke the scoreless tie in the top of the ninth. After a leadoff flyout, Ben Hartl reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. He later scored on an RBI single from Rafe Perich, giving Hickory the 1-0 edge.

Despite the final score, Columbia had plenty of bright moments. In the first inning, Colton Becker drew a leadoff walk, stole his 15th base of the season, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Angel Acosta and Derlin Figueroa sparked a rally with back-to-back singles, putting the tying and go-ahead runs aboard with no outs.

Although the Fireflies couldn't push across a run, the club's resilience and pitching depth were on full display in the series finale - a promising sign as they get ready to hit the road.

Columbia opens a fresh series on the road against the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday. Tanner Jones (2-1, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Fireflies, looking to build on his recent success. Charleston will counter with right-hander Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

