Behind Eight-Run Inning and Two Andruw Musett Homers, Salem Tops Fredericksburg 9-6 in Series Finale

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox entered Sunday's game against the Fredericksburg Nationals having already clinched the five-game series. But they were chasing something they hadn't accomplished yet this season: extending a win streak beyond three games. Powered by an explosive eight-run sixth inning and a pair of homers from Andruw Musett, the Red Sox (12-14) did just that, defeating Fredericksburg (13-13), 9-6, at Carilion Clinic Field.

Salem got on the board early in the first inning when Musett launched a solo homer over the left-field wall on a 1-1 pitch, marking his first long ball of the season.

The Nationals answered in the top of the third. Elijah Nunez ripped a ball past a diving Karim Ayubi in center field, scoring both himself and Cristhian Vaquero on a Little League-style inside-the-park home run that gave Fredericksburg a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Fredericksburg tacked on more. Kevin Made and Nate Rombach led off with back-to-back singles, setting up Nathaniel Ochoa for a big opportunity. Ochoa jumped on a 1-1 pitch from Salem starter Steven Brooks and drilled a three-run home run shot to right-center, extending the Nationals' lead to 5-1.

Brooks finished his outing with four innings pitched, allowing five hits and five earned runs while striking out five in a no decision.

Fredericksburg starter Davian Garcia exited after five strong innings, turning the game over to a bullpen that came in boasting the second-best ERA in the Carolina League and the ninth-best in Single-A baseball. But the sixth inning quickly unraveled.

Musett led off the inning with a single to right, followed by another base hit from Freili Encarnacion. After Natanael Yuten struck out, Starlyn Nunez came to the plate with two on. Nunez chopped a soft roller in front of the mound, and reliever Angel Roman airmailed the throw into right field, allowing both Musett and Encarnacion to score and cutting the deficit to 5-3.

A single and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for leadoff hitter Yoeilin Cespedes, who worked a seven-pitch walk to bring home another run. With the score at 5-4 and the bases still loaded, Antonio Anderson came up clutch. He battled through an eight-pitch at-bat and smacked a grounder off pitcher Austin Amaral's glove, leading to a wide throw by second baseman Yoander Rivero. Two runs scored on the play, giving Salem a newfound 6-5 lead.

That brought Musett to the plate again with two men on. Ahead in the count 3-1, he turned around a fastball and crushed it over the left-field fence for his second homer of the day - a three-run shot that capped an eight-run frame and gave the Red Sox a commanding 9-5 lead.

Musett, who returns to Salem in 2025 after appearing in just 17 games last season, showed flashes of the growth he's made in his first full Single-A campaign.

"I feel a lot more confident in my game this year compared to last. I was maybe a little nervous last year, but I feel like I've improved a lot coming into this season," Musett said postgame.

He finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and a team-high four RBI.

The Nationals scratched one more run across in the seventh off Griffin Kilander, who was originally scheduled to start Saturday's rained-out game. He tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief, throwing 51 pitches and earning the win.

Left-hander Manuel Medina made his Red Sox debut, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings to secure the save. Medina was selected by Boston in the third round of the minor league phase of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft and made a strong first impression in his debut.

With the win, Salem took the series four games to one and extended its win streak to four.

The Red Sox now hit the road for 12 consecutive games. They open a six-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Segra Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. Salem will look to push its win streak to five.

After the Fayetteville series, the Sox continue their road trip south with six games in Charleston before returning home to face Delmarva in a six-game set beginning Tuesday, May 20.

